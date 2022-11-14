Oak Wood - Robuvit Extract for Energy & Chronic Fatigue

0:00 Introduction
0:12 Benefits Of Oak Wood (Robuvit and Quercus Species)
1:22 Fatigue
1:58 Improves Anxiety And PTSD
2:10 Helps With Post-Flu Recovery
2:30 Improves Antioxidant Status
2:55 Enhances Exercise Performance And Recovery
3:12 Reduces Lymphedema
3:29 Alcoholic Liver Failure
3:47 Effects Of Air Pollution
3:58 Counters Vascular Disease
4:09 Kidney Disease
4:20 Dosing
4:47 Caveats And Safety
4:58 Mechanism Of Action
5:15 Consultation & More Info
