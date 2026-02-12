BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
KLEPTOCRACY - HALLMARK OF DYING EMPIRES
U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK LOWERS THE BAR

Wilbur Ross on Howard Lutnick - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7_cV7-KwUE

US Rare Earths Company Articles

DAWN - https://www.dawn.com/news/1969080/us-to-inject-16bn-into-rare-earths-miner-for-10pc-stake-financial-times-reports

Seoul Economic Daily - https://en.sedaily.com/international/2026/01/25/us-invests-16-billion-in-usa-rare-earths-to-bolster-rare

Lutnick Family/Cantor Fitzgerald Tariff Articles

Josh Marshal - https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/lutnick-family-angling-to-make-astronomical-sums-off-court-nixing-tariffs

X - https://x.com/FinanceLancelot/status/2014244801969832155

Cryptopolitan - https://www.cryptopolitan.com/cantor-fitzgerald-bets-against-trump-tariffs/

Tariff Inflation - https://www.investopedia.com/tariffs-have-pushed-up-inflation-and-there-are-more-price-hikes-to-come-economists-say-11832086

Polymarket - https://polymarket.com/event/will-the-court-force-trump-to-refund-tariffs-2026-06-30

Kiel Institute - https://www.kielinstitut.de/publications/news/americas-own-goal-americans-pay-almost-entirely-for-trumps-tariffs/

Kiel Policy Brief - https://www.kielinstitut.de/publications/americas-own-goal-who-pays-the-tariffs-19398/

REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld

Mirrored - Remarque88 

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

