KLEPTOCRACY - HALLMARK OF DYING EMPIRES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK LOWERS THE BAR
Wilbur Ross on Howard Lutnick - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7_cV7-KwUE
US Rare Earths Company Articles
DAWN - https://www.dawn.com/news/1969080/us-to-inject-16bn-into-rare-earths-miner-for-10pc-stake-financial-times-reports
Seoul Economic Daily - https://en.sedaily.com/international/2026/01/25/us-invests-16-billion-in-usa-rare-earths-to-bolster-rare
Lutnick Family/Cantor Fitzgerald Tariff Articles
Josh Marshal - https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/lutnick-family-angling-to-make-astronomical-sums-off-court-nixing-tariffs
X - https://x.com/FinanceLancelot/status/2014244801969832155
Cryptopolitan - https://www.cryptopolitan.com/cantor-fitzgerald-bets-against-trump-tariffs/
Tariff Inflation - https://www.investopedia.com/tariffs-have-pushed-up-inflation-and-there-are-more-price-hikes-to-come-economists-say-11832086
Polymarket - https://polymarket.com/event/will-the-court-force-trump-to-refund-tariffs-2026-06-30
Kiel Institute - https://www.kielinstitut.de/publications/news/americas-own-goal-americans-pay-almost-entirely-for-trumps-tariffs/
Kiel Policy Brief - https://www.kielinstitut.de/publications/americas-own-goal-who-pays-the-tariffs-19398/
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Mirrored - Remarque88
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!