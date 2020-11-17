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Navarro: Here's the proof that Trump will win
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124 views • November 17, 2020
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro comments on ongoing legal battles about voter 'irregularities' in the eyes of President Trump's team, and comments on whether he thinks a possible Biden presidency would lead to 'advantage-China' in foreign relations, and more. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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