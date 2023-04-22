https://gettr.com/post/p2f4gb5dfd2
The map shows no (CCP) police stations in Australia and New Zealand. Bill (@BillRobinson) said, "Clearly, some police stations there are in Australia and New Zealand.
地圖顯示澳大利亞和新西蘭沒有（中共）警察局
Bill说“顯然澳大利亞和新西蘭有一些警察局。”
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.