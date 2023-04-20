Bombshell News: Jan 6 Whistleblower Sentenced to Prison For Exposing the Fedsurrection





For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh

And for EVEN MORE—tune in to The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE on Salem Radio Network affiliates across the country, 5 days a week from 12—3 PM ET





https://rumble.com/v2jbvnd-bombshell-news-jan-6-whistleblower-sentenced-to-prison-for-exposing-the-fed.html



