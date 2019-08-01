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How To Escape Duct Tape (from around the ankles)
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814 views • August 01, 2019
When it comes to personal protection or self protection, your objective should be to try to escape and if you can't escape and have to protect yourself, then you should know how to protect yourself. If a criminal has to duct tape you around the wrist and ankles, here's an option on how to escape duct tape when it is wrapped around your ankles.
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► https://www.surviveandprotectonline.com
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Website
► https://www.surviveandprotectonline.com
Patreon
► https://www.patreon.com/surviveandprotect
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