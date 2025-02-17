BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maintaining a Strong Marriage and Serving Others While Empty Nesting - Charlotte Guest
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
12 views • 2 months ago


When our children are all grown up and living on their own, how do we deal with the challenges and changes of an empty nest? This is the burning question Charlotte Guest set out to answer as an empty nester herself, and it spurred the creation of her popular podcast, Empty Nest Guests. On her show, she invites guests aboard to discuss the trials of empty nest life, including marriage, travel, and even caring for elderly and aging parents. Charlotte encourages empty nesters to ask themselves every day what Jesus would do, and to be filled with His love daily. She also discusses the importance of serving others, whether it’s an aging member of the church or an overwhelmed young mother. Above all, keep Christ at the center of your home and the center of your marriage.



TAKEAWAYS


If you have an empty nest, plan date nights with your spouse regularly


Date your mate, pray together, and encourage your spouse daily


Don’t condemn your children - have conversations with them and lift them up


Sometimes it takes the help of a professional counselor to sift through empty nest challenges



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Charlotte’s Bible Plans: https://bit.ly/3CuDlIo


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHARLOTTE GUEST

Website: https://www.charlotteguest.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmptyNestGuestPodcast/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/empty_nest_guests/

Podcast: https://bit.ly/40ROJY5


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthchildrenjesuspodcastemotionalmarriageparentingmentalelderlyspousetina griffincounter culture mom showempty nestingcharlotte guest
