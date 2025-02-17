Maintaining a Strong Marriage and Serving Others While Empty Nesting - Charlotte Guest





When our children are all grown up and living on their own, how do we deal with the challenges and changes of an empty nest? This is the burning question Charlotte Guest set out to answer as an empty nester herself, and it spurred the creation of her popular podcast, Empty Nest Guests. On her show, she invites guests aboard to discuss the trials of empty nest life, including marriage, travel, and even caring for elderly and aging parents. Charlotte encourages empty nesters to ask themselves every day what Jesus would do, and to be filled with His love daily. She also discusses the importance of serving others, whether it’s an aging member of the church or an overwhelmed young mother. Above all, keep Christ at the center of your home and the center of your marriage.









TAKEAWAYS





If you have an empty nest, plan date nights with your spouse regularly





Date your mate, pray together, and encourage your spouse daily





Don’t condemn your children - have conversations with them and lift them up





Sometimes it takes the help of a professional counselor to sift through empty nest challenges









