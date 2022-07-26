Treasonous supreme Court Injustice Elena Kagan recently said that the court should be guided by public sentiment. We'll see that is not what they are to be guided by via both the US Constitution and the Bible. We'll also take a look at the remedy for dealing with corrupt public servants like Kagan.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/no-elena-kagan-good-judges-do-not-rule-based-on-public-sentiment-video/

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