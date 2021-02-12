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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION COVID VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 4-14 MONTHS
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569 views • February 12, 2021
Hyper-immune response in test animals for previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, has been a persistent problem. All is well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus. Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines.
DO NOT TAKE A COVID VACCINE - IT JUST MIGHT KILL YOU.
DO NOT TAKE A COVID VACCINE - IT JUST MIGHT KILL YOU.
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