Revelations w Fr Daniel-Maria Our Lady's Veil on Each Crucifix Protects Jesus's Blasphemed Body!

Mar 20, 2024
Revelations of Maria Valtorta Series. As we continue to meditate on the crucifixion of the Lord Jesus as Holy Week comes closer, we explore how Our Lady's veil is present on each crucifix throughout the world and how horribly Our Lord's body was blasphemed at Calvary through unmerciful mockery that included the usage of Psalms against Him. Let us enter into the depths of His humiliations and sufferings.
