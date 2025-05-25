© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
240 Km/h Wind SLAMS China! Trees Down, Cars Flipped, Chaos Everywhere
WHO Deems New COVID Strain a ‘Variant Under Monitoring’ Amid Resurgence in China
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/who-deems-new-covid-strain-a-variant-under-monitoring-amid-resurgence-in-china-5863285?src_src=partner&src_cmp=gp
OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST
01.16.2025
That is why the winds will bring down the pride of some of My children and at the same time fire will appear in one place and another on Earth, leaving desolation and foreshadowing the fire that will fall from Heaven. Wind, fire and water will predominate in the development of events. Great cities will be reduced by the elements and by the strong earthquakes that will cause them to disappear in their wake.
