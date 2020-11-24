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Thousands of doctors declare lockdown harmful to public health | Pearson Sharp Reports
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37 views • November 24, 2020
Thousands of doctors and medical scientists are taking a stand against the nation's lockdowns, and are calling for the country to reopen. One America's Pearson Sharp has more as scientists say the lockdowns have devastating consequences for public health.
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