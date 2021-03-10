© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ministry of Truth (Google) Suppresses #BlueAnon Meme (or They're Terrible at Search)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • March 10, 2021
Google is the new leftist search engine, suppressing anything that might confront their hegemony over politics, recently suppressing the Internet meme #blueAnon.
The new Ministry of truth is really terrible at its job of providing relevant search results, or is doing so intentionally.
Both Bing and DuckDuckGo yield more relevant results. Did they suddenly just get far superior to google search wise? Blue Anon, QAnon
#google #blueanon #ministryoftruth
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The new Ministry of truth is really terrible at its job of providing relevant search results, or is doing so intentionally.
Both Bing and DuckDuckGo yield more relevant results. Did they suddenly just get far superior to google search wise? Blue Anon, QAnon
#google #blueanon #ministryoftruth
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.