Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Presentation at Pentagon: Lobotomy Bioweapon (dramatization)
142 views
channel image
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
Published Yesterday |

This viral video has been circulating on the Internet since about 2011. It is likely a dramatization of events similar to what have been occurring behind the closed doors of the military-industrial complex. Possibly, this is a video that was created to generate buzz about a potential documentary shown here: https://funvax.wordpress.com/. A reasonable analysis of this video is given here:

https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/15-years-ago-pentagon-was-told-of-viral-vaccine-that-targets-brains-of-religious-fundamentalists/

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/





Keywords
coldevilvaccineciacabalsatanistspentagonweaponvirusbehaviorrhinobilldoddocumentaryreligiousgatesbioweaponextremists2005biolobotomyfundamentalfunvaxdeathjabdramatization

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket