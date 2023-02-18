Presentation at Pentagon: Lobotomy Bioweapon (dramatization)

This viral video has been circulating on the Internet since about 2011. It is likely a dramatization of events similar to what have been occurring behind the closed doors of the military-industrial complex. Possibly, this is a video that was created to generate buzz about a potential documentary shown here: https://funvax.wordpress.com/. A reasonable analysis of this video is given here:
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/15-years-ago-pentagon-was-told-of-viral-vaccine-that-targets-brains-of-religious-fundamentalists/
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.