2/16/2021 -- HEAVY SEISMIC UNREST -- Japan M7.1 Earthquake -- Multiple M7.0+ -- Mt. Etna blast -- Show dedicated to Wednesday ..

There has been a major increase in seismic activity M6.5+ wise over the past few weeks to the point where average (non-seismic enthusiast) people are starting to notice.We went from months without any M7.0+ activity to a flurry of nearly 7 different M7.0 range (several of these events were "downgraded" by "professionals" to just under 7 after originally reporting in above M7.0)Whether its SEVEN different M7.0+ or four different M7.0+.. it's still a major increase from months without anything this size.Obviously we've taken a step up compared to the end of 2020.We have taken a step up when it comes to magnitudes , and also have taken a step up in the frequency in which they're happening (more frequently).This all stems back to the deep earthquakes increasing in number and power .. the push coming from below the Pacific plate.Shared from and subscribe to:Dutch Sinse