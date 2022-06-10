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The consequences of the shelling of the temple in Terny by the Nazis of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As you know, there is nothing sacred for militants from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and these shots confirm this once again. Most of the churches on the territory of Ukraine did not support the separation of the UOC and the ROC, because of this, the Ukrainian Nazis try to damage the churches as much as possible