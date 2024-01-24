Full Gospel OR Half Gospel. Which?

When I use the term full gospel l am not talking about speaking in tongues like it is usually used. I am speaking of the two main parts of the gospel of Christ which are 1. The Atonement and 2. The Resurrection. This video will explore how the modern gospel preached in most evangelical churches leaves out half of the gospel. Don't be fooled. A half truth is a lie so be careful. You could lose your eternal soul.
