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Convos from the Outback with Guru ft. Canada's Patrick King
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223 views • August 23, 2021
Real Deal Media Presents: Convos from the Outback with Guru
Interview with Patrick King the Canadian who took on the Canadian Court system and defeated the Plandemic narrative.
Also a major breakdown of how to fight the Plandemic Elite.
A Big episode for the Australian people and Global Community
Avoid the Darkness & the blackouts Sign Up to REALDEALPhone.com
Support the Real Deal Media Broadcasts and Shop at
RealDealMedia.TV/store Promo Code: SummerStyle
Become a Member at RealDealMedia.TV/Membership and receive additional discounts at the RDM store
A Big episode for the Australian people and Global Community
Interview with Patrick King the Canadian who took on the Canadian Court system and defeated the Plandemic narrative.
Also a major breakdown of how to fight the Plandemic Elite.
A Big episode for the Australian people and Global Community
Avoid the Darkness & the blackouts Sign Up to REALDEALPhone.com
Support the Real Deal Media Broadcasts and Shop at
RealDealMedia.TV/store Promo Code: SummerStyle
Become a Member at RealDealMedia.TV/Membership and receive additional discounts at the RDM store
A Big episode for the Australian people and Global Community
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