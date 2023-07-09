Our minds & bodies are under attack...

A US company made the prototype of such a weapon for the marine corps in
2004. The weapon, codenamed Medusa, was intended to cause a
“temporarily incapacitating effect” but “with a low probability of
fatality or permanent injury”. These weapons used microwave frequencies,
able to disrupt brain function without any burning sensation. Many
people have suffered from symptoms, including dizziness, loss of
balance, nausea and headaches. The impact on some of the victims has
been debilitating and long-lasting. Also known as “directed pulsed radio
frequency energy”. That auditory research eventually led to the Long
Range Acoustic Device, or “sound cannon”, used by some police forces
against demonstrators last summer. These effects are described in the
“significant research” conducted into the effects of pulsed, rather than
continuous wave RF exposure. “Military personnel exposed to non-thermal
microwave radiation were said to have experienced headache, fatigue,
dizziness, irritability, sleeplessness, depression, anxiety,
forgetfulness, and lack of concentration, as well as internal sound
perception,” says the report.
