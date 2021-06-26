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THE NEW AMERICAN HEALTH SEAL COMING TO YOU VERY SOON (CELEBRITES PUSHING THE CONVID AGENDA)
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182 views • June 26, 2021
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OnlyTruth4Me channel
The celebs are all deceivers paid to trick the sheep into getting the jab...
watch the whole thing, its good. I don't know who this blonde woman is (the thumbnail) but she is my kind of gal...lol
NO MASKS , NO TESTS , NO VACCINES!
OnlyTruth4Me channel
The celebs are all deceivers paid to trick the sheep into getting the jab...
watch the whole thing, its good. I don't know who this blonde woman is (the thumbnail) but she is my kind of gal...lol
NO MASKS , NO TESTS , NO VACCINES!
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