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ALERT! Autistic Kids Tortured with Electric Shocks! Stew Peters
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42 views • August 11, 2021
ABSOLUTE HORROR! Leah Dee joined Stew Peters with horrific video and images of children being shocked, abused and tortured at the hands of psychopaths in Massachusetts.
Judge Rotenberg Center
250 Turnpike Street
Canton, MA 02021
Phone: (781) 828-2202
Founder: Matthew Israel
Executive Director: Glenda Crookes
Norfolk County Sheriff Phone: (781) 329-3705
Norfolk District Attorney: Phone: (781) 830-4800
Attorney General's Office Phone: (617) 727-2200
https://rumble.com/vkyq3n-alert-autistic-kids-being-tortured-with-electric-shock-special-report.html
www.StewPeters.tv
Judge Rotenberg Center
250 Turnpike Street
Canton, MA 02021
Phone: (781) 828-2202
Founder: Matthew Israel
Executive Director: Glenda Crookes
Norfolk County Sheriff Phone: (781) 329-3705
Norfolk District Attorney: Phone: (781) 830-4800
Attorney General's Office Phone: (617) 727-2200
https://rumble.com/vkyq3n-alert-autistic-kids-being-tortured-with-electric-shock-special-report.html
www.StewPeters.tv
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