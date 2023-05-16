5/15/2023 -- Very large earthquake activity due this week -- Don't be scared, BE PREPARED

This video goes in depth with explanations on each area, examples given, and ideas fully explained on each zone, particularly focusing on the West Pacific (Japan to New Zealand) and West Coast of the USA California.





Serious seismic unrest is set to take place over the next 7-10 days, coupled with the arrival of solar activity, things should take the next step up AGAIN on top of where we already are (currently as high as M7.5 this week, which means we should go the next step up from M7.5).





Japan is of particular concern, as well as Soloman Islands to the Kermedecs.





New watches issued for Japan, Indonesia, and the West Coast of the USA.





Japan on watch for a very large earthquake M7+





Sumatra Indonesia due for M6.5 to M6.9 range





Soloman Islands could see a very large earthquake M8+ in the next 7-10 days, but worries about Japan are also coming into focus as well.





West Coast USA California , Texas and Oklahoma, all due for noteworthy activity. Southern California M4.5+ due in the LA basin to San Diego. Texas (west texas) due for M5 and Oklahoma due for M4.5 just like Southern California).





All in all, its going to be a busy next 7-10 days it would appear. I sure hope I'm wrong, but right now things appear to be ready to roll.





Much love, and remember, don't be scared, be prepared!!!!!!





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



