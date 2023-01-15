https://gettr.com/post/p24zci17857
1/13/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: With the election of McCarthy as Speaker of the House, the Chinese Communist Party has lost half of its influence in Washington DC; the nightmare of CCP China has yet to start; more stories about Neil Shen are coming up, stay tuned!
#TakingDownCCPwithmoney #TakingDownCCPbyCCP #GreatReset #Unemployment #Divestiture #SequoiaChina #SequoiaCapital #NeilShen #ZhuRongji #ShenGuofang
1/13/2023 文贵盖特：麦肯锡议长当选后，中共在华盛顿的影响力顿失一半；中共国的噩梦还没开始；沈南鹏的故事还有很多
#以钱灭共 #以共灭共 #大重启 #失业 #撤资 #红杉资本 #红杉中国 #沈南鹏 #朱镕基 #沈国放
