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Wikileaks just dumped all of their files online!
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324 views • December 12, 2021
Wikileaks just dumped all of their files online. Everything from
Hillary Clinton's emails, Vegas shooting done by an FBI sniper, Steve
Jobs' HIV letter, Pedo Podesta, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg,
CIA agents arrested for rape, WHO pandemic... Happy Digging! But keep in mind that this is the first batch (a mere 'taste', and that more releases are forthcoming!
Here you are, please read and pass it on...
Index file:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
Hillary Clinton's emails, Vegas shooting done by an FBI sniper, Steve
Jobs' HIV letter, Pedo Podesta, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg,
CIA agents arrested for rape, WHO pandemic... Happy Digging! But keep in mind that this is the first batch (a mere 'taste', and that more releases are forthcoming!
Here you are, please read and pass it on...
Index file:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
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