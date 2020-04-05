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SATURDAY #CORONAVIRUS NEWS BRIEFING - FULL SHOW
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73 views • April 05, 2020
Half of global population terrorized into martial law lockdowns — learn what’s coming next!
Alex Jones delivers a special Saturday briefing to lay out the latest coronavirus updates, and break down the real reasons why HALF of the world’s population has been subjected to authoritarian martial law measures in the name of combating the Wuhan virus.
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Alex Jones delivers a special Saturday briefing to lay out the latest coronavirus updates, and break down the real reasons why HALF of the world’s population has been subjected to authoritarian martial law measures in the name of combating the Wuhan virus.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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