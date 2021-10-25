Curtis Stone - Profitable Indoor Farming: $1200/week Growing Microgreens in a 240 Sq Room

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About Urban Farmer Curtis Stone:
Curtis Stone runs a commercial urban farm called Green City Acres out of Kelowna, BC, Canada. His mission is to show others how they can grow a lot of food on small plots of land and make a living from it. Using DIY and simple infrastructure, one can earn a significant living from their own backyard or someone else's.