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47. MMS: New Covid-19 Strain? NO PROBLEM! ClO2 wipes them all out.
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299 views • December 31, 2020
There are reports coming out in the news that there is a "confirmed" new strain of the covid-19 virus. Although this may be controviersial amongst virologists and even more profitable for vaccine makers, this doesn't even make the users of Chlorine Dioxide flinch. Why? Because ClO2 "denatures" any viruses regardless of what strain they are. That is what makes it so powerful against viruses. It attacks and neutralizes the virus in the body, compared to vaccines, which modify the body's genetic code to resist viruses. And, it does all of this without harming the body's healthy tissue. It is safe, effective and very very inexpensive.
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