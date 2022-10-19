Restoring Free Speech

The Great Tw_tter Take-Over
* Freedom of speech is an essential right.
* Authoritarians know the terrifying power of words.
* The left: we must stop Musk; this can’t stand.
* It looks like their efforts failed.
* The left’s ultimate mission: destroy him by any means.
* These are the final days for the regime in charge.
* The ruling class is about to lose control.
* Elites become hysterical as their power wanes.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-elon-musk-committing-unforgivable-sin-left
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 October 2022
