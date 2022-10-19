Restoring Free Speech

The Great Tw_tter Take-Over

* Freedom of speech is an essential right.

* Authoritarians know the terrifying power of words.

* The left: we must stop Musk; this can’t stand.

* It looks like their efforts failed.

* The left’s ultimate mission: destroy him by any means.

* These are the final days for the regime in charge.

* The ruling class is about to lose control.

* Elites become hysterical as their power wanes.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-elon-musk-committing-unforgivable-sin-left





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313968339112

