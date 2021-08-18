🚨Halt Tyrannical Demonic Power Proclaim Liberty A Weapon God Has Given Part 3v

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https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/08/proclaim-liberty-it-is-power-of-god.html
A Dream: People living in squares assign to them. Each putting a Washing Machine in their cubby holes. (think kindergarten.) People are living in these Washing Machines.
The stone Walls are Public Schools. We live there in our minds. An Army.
Very busy place. You could look up and see the sky. It was perfect rows and rows and rows. Like the rows in the pictures below. The squares were all the same size. Each Wall was about 6 square high and 10 squares deep. The first few rows had been capped, finished, and not being used any more. Kind of like a beehive, honey comb. Bees cap Honey and cap larva.
Or real crypts sealed.
People were shouting out the number of their square like the numbering of library books. If you got one on the end you were really lucky. 1AX The walls were as thick as a Washing Machine on one side and the other. Just like a Library. Books on both sides of the shelves
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
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