CNN POLL: THE BLAME GAME - IS AMERICA WAKING UP?

JUST IN: CNN poll backfires, when ask who is responsible for the government shutdown.. the largest group of people responded, Joe and the Dems in Congress..
IS AMERICA WAKING UP?
@ChuckCallesto
https://x.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1707963292386222401?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.