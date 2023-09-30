Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CNN POLL: THE BLAME GAME - IS AMERICA WAKING UP?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2141 Subscribers
Shop now
38 views
Published 15 hours ago

JUST IN: CNN poll backfires, when ask who is responsible for the government shutdown.. the largest group of people responded, Joe and the Dems in Congress..


IS AMERICA WAKING UP?


@ChuckCallesto

https://x.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1707963292386222401?s=20

Keywords
recessioninflationbiden regimebidenomicscnn pollingdems vs gopgov shutdown

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket