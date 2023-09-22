Half Way to The 2030 Agenda - #NewWorldNextWeek

September 21, 2023





The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel @corbettreport

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw530/

This week on the New World Next Week: the UN globalists meet to discuss their progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals; the tyrants celebrate ID day with a new push toward the digital ID gulag; and the founder of Foxconn picks a Netflix actress as his Taiwanese presidential running mate.