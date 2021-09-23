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Dr. Jane Ruby: How Much More Information Do We Need Before We Stop This Genocide?
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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1523 views • September 23, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby has been instrumental in the past several months in expounding on information concerning these injections that are fraudulently referred to as "vaccines." She joins us on The Sons of Liberty radio show to provide a little more information on the subject, but begins to point to the solutions of stopping the current genocide and bringing those involved to justice, something I love to hear from those who see this for what it is! Dr. Jane gets a little saucy over what is taking place in the united States, and rightly so. Don't miss this interview!

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-jane-ruby-how-much-more-information-do-we-need-before-we-stop-this-genocide-video/

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Keywords
vaccinescommunismsocialismgenocidetim brownmodernasons of libertyjabspfizersetting brushfiresred state talk radiodefinitionscovidpcr teststew petersdr jane rubygraphene oxide
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