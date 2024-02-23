Barbed Wire, Buoys & the Truth About Operation Lone Star - Borderland with Vincent “Rocco” Vargas

Today on Borderland, Vincent “Rocco” Vargas hears multiple perspectives on Texas’ controversial “Operation Lone Star.” Longer conversations with these guests will be featured in episodes later this season. (NOTE: Several sensitive words have been bleeped in the YouTube version of this episode. Non-bleeped versions can be found on podcast platforms.)





FEATURED GUESTS:





Terrell County, Texas Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland

Author and immigration attorney J. J. Mulligan Sepulveda

Change Agents host Andy Stumpf

Yuma County Arizona Sheriff Leon N. Wilmot (Sheriff Wilmot's and the National Sheriff's "16 National Security initiatives" can be found here:

https://www.sheriffs.org/sites/defaul...





