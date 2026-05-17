Hezbollah’s tiny wired drones continue to pierce Israeli defenses - Drop Site’s, Sarmad Jawad & Murtaza Hussain

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Cheap but deadly: Hezbollah’s tiny wired drones continue to pierce Israeli defenses
Lebanon’s Hezbollah has unveiled footage of its largest series of fiber-optic drone attacks on Israel to date.
👉 Drop Site’s Sarmad Jawad and Murtaza Hussain break down what the videos reveal about the rapid transformation of Lebanon’s asymmetric resistance.
Despite their low price, these drones are now routinely breaking through Israel's advanced, high-cost defense systems, delivering precise strikes on critical military targets.
➡️ Hezbollah’s new UAVs are equipped with fiber-optic technology and can not be jammed or detected by radar. By flying at low altitudes, they remain concealed before delivering powerful strikes.