🚨Israel targets Hamas official in latest violation of Gaza ceasefire - Saturday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
20 views • 2 days ago

🚨 🇮🇱 Israel targets senior Hamas official in latest violation of Gaza ceasefire  

The IDF targeted an unmarked sedan in Gaza City Saturday, killing four and leaving at least ten others injured, some seriously, according to local media.

🔊 Israel says the attack targeted the deputy commander and head of weapons production of Hamas’s military wing, and claims he was one of the “architects” of the group’s October 7, 2023 assault.

Hamas characterized the strike as a “flagrant violation” of the ceasefire deal, accusing Israel of deliberately trying to sabotage the pact, and that Israel “bears full responsibility” for violations.

👉 The group is calling on the ceasefire agreement’s guarantor states and mediators to “take measures to restrain” Israel.

Israel has continued daily attacks into Gaza in spite of the October ceasefire, with the number of violations approaching ~800, according to media monitors. 

Israel has also continued regular attacks into southern Lebanon, more than a year after the signing of a ceasefire deal in 2024, with the UN reporting ~10k violations since that time.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
