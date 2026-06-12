DNI: American-Funded Biolabs Revealed

“Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.

In support of President Trump’s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function ld, and increase transparency and accountability, ODNI will continue working with partners across the Administration to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, and what ‘research’ is being conducted.”

DNI Tulsi Gabbard · 2:26 PM · Jun 12, 2026





READ:

◦ DNI Gabbard Reveals Evidence Of U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Global Biolab Program

◦ Slides (pdf)