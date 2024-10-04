How Music Can Both Harm and Heal You | EP. 12

As some of you know, I share a lot of light language sound healing music on my YouTube channel and most of the spiritual healing work I do in my practice involves me singing intuitively. To me, music is deeply spiritual and I use it as a tool to bring healing to the body, mind and soul. However, not all music is created to do that. In fact, most of what people listen to nowadays does the opposite.

In this episode, I explore the dark and light world of music so that you can see how it can be used to harm you, as well as uplift and heal you. I hope the information helps you realize the immense power of music and encourage you to re-evaluate what you consume with your ears.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

02:17 My Childhood: Destined to Be Musical

06:39 The Healing & Spiritual Aspect of Music

09:07 How I Was Healed by Celestial Beings Using Sound

14:17 Cymatics: Visualizing Sound & Vibrations

17:07 Origins of My Light Language Sound Healing Work

20:05 Why I Tune My Music to 432Hz

23:30 The Magic of 432Hz

25:27 440Hz Creates Chaos

28:59 Music Industry & Tavistock Institute

31:24 The Illusion of Celebrities & Famous Musicians

33:44 Black Magic & Sorcery in Music

36:08 Examples of Spell Casting in Music

41:14 Music as the Future of Medicine

𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗘𝗦

Links to all sources can be found here ￫ https://vickilynnchan.com/blog/podcast/how-music-can-both-hurt-and-heal-you-ep-12/

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

Open your eyes to a whole new world and start seeing the truth to heal. This podcast explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, science and more!

You can also listen here: ￫ https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/vickilynnchan

𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

• Share, like, comment & subscribe! • Make a donation ￫ https://donate.stripe.com/5kAbLX7y1cJg4Gk5kk

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡

VickiLynn is a Lemurian shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares light language sound healing music and wisdom on the non-physical realms to encourage spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetic medicine so people can awaken to the truth of who they are.

Learn more about her story here ￫ https://vickilynnchan.com/about/

𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡

For individual spiritual consultation & healing work ￫ https://vickilynnchan.com/services/

𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖

The song is exclusively created and sung by VickiLynn Chan for this podcast. You can find more of her music at http://youtube.com/@VickiLynnChan.

𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗥

This podcast is for educational purposes only. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease or condition.