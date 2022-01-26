Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

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Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of the high court’s current term — setting the stage for President Joe Biden to replace him with another liberal jurist, according to reports Wednesday.
Breyer, 83, is the oldest judge on the Supreme Court and has been under increasing pressure from liberal Democrats to step down in recent months.
The court has a 6-3 conservative majority that includes three members nominated by former President Donald Trump, who tapped Amy Coney Barrett for the seat held by liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
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