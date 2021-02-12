Covid-19: Behind the PCR Curtain

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Let's dig deeper into PCR tests once again and have a look behind the curtain of this Covid-19 pandemic.
#covid19pcr
New 3rd Edition of our book Virus Mania available now!:
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E-book...is coming!
References:
1. COVID-19: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus_disease_2019
2. Claimed SARS-CoV-2 “Isolation”: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32080990/
3. Proof of SARS-CoV-2 225,000 EUR prize pool: https://samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/
4. Corman, Drosten, et al - Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR: https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
5. Official recommendation of the Corman-Drosten protocol & manuscript by the WHO,published on January 13th 2020 as version 1.0 of the document:
https://www.who.int/docs/default-sour...
v1991527e5122341d99287a1b17c111902.pdf; archive: https://bit.ly/3m3jXVH
6. Corman-Drosten Review Report: https://cormandrostenreview.com/retraction-request-letter-to-eurosurveillance-editorial-board/
7. NZ Ministry of Health “COVID-19" test results and their accuracy: https://web.archive.org/web/20210122000504/https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/assessment-and-testing-covid-19/covid-19-test-results-and-their-accuracy
8. NZ Ministry of Health link to analytical specificity: https://www.finddx.org/covid-19-old/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/
9. The MIQE Guidelines for PCR (Analytic specificity) : https://www.gene-quantification.de/miqe-bustin-et-al-clin-chem-2009.pdf
10. ABC Broadcast 22 June 2020, Prof Bill Rawlinson - Director of Virology NSW Health, “...a virus is just a piece of RNA molecule.”: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/bigideas/covid-testing-and-tracing/12379684
11. WHO COVID-19 Case definition update 16 December 2020: https://web.archive.org/web/20201223174118/https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-Surveillance_Case_Definition-2020.2
12. WHO SARS-CoV-2 PCR update 20 January 2021: https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05
13. RT - Landmark legal ruling finds that Covid tests are not fit for purpose.
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507937-covid-pcr-test-fail/
14. The Infectious Myth Podcast, David Crowe - Stephen Bustin on Challenges with RT-PCR 14 April 2020: https://toppodcast.com/podcast_feeds/the-infectious-myth/
15. Off-Guardian 5 October 2020 - PCR Inventor: “It doesn’t tell you that you are sick”: https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/05/pcr-inventor-it-doesnt-tell-you-that-you-are-sick/
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