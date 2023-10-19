Create New Account
American MK-84 bomb dropped by Israel on Gaza Baptist Hospital
The Prisoner
8807 Subscribers
6980 views
Published a day ago

The MK-84 air bomb provided by America was dropped by Israel on Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital in Gaza Strip, which killed hundreds of people. Many reports and videos prove that Zionists used MK-84, it cannot be attributed to the capabilities of Palestinian fighters such as Hamas rockets from Israeli accusations.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
israelbombingidfgaza baptist hospitalamerican mk-84 bombal-ahly baptist hospital

