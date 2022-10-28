How Moloch Baal Control the World and YOU

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
October 28, 2022
Today we take a look at how the diesel supply crisis can cripple America. We also look at how the Moloch and Baal worshippers control you today. Yes, that’s right. They are controlling you via your digital account, cell phone access, through your grocery stores, prescriptions and even your gas station.
00:00 - Fuel Supply could Cripple America
02:22 - Diesel Shortage Worsens
11:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen
15:20 - Dental Association
17:39 - Controlling You
24:28 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
26:59 - Berkey Water Systems
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