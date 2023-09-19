Create New Account
An Unholy Alliance Hidden in Plain Sight | Col Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer on Child Trafficking
27 views
Published 18 hours ago

Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer (Ret.) describes how private security firms and so-called humanitarian organizations partner to engage in child trafficking around the world.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

Watch more @HumanEvents with @JackPosobiec here: https://rumble.com/v3j2kwi-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-564.html

Keywords
human traffickingchild traffickingcartelstony shafferchild sex trade

