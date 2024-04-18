Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Using dreams to improve the state of mind
channel image
Shànna Curry Dream Journey
2 Subscribers
15 views
Published 18 hours ago

From the entire dream scene through to the message of the dream, you can observe and understand your mental processes, patterns, and quality and choose how you want to improve the state of your mind.


To view these videos in a methodical order, read the transcripts or search what you dreamt about https://shannacurry.com/dreams/


Email: [email protected]


Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/ your donations are appreciated.


In Lak’ech

Keywords
dreamsinterpretationdeciphering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket