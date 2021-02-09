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Fear Motivates the Bad Guys - Remember God - Tue Feb 9 2021
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70 views • February 09, 2021
The ones who want to control the world do so out of fear - the lack of the belief in God and that it applies to themselves - Luciferian is what the become - they believe that they can be 'gods' through technology and control - but, they cannot win in that game. GOD RULES!
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