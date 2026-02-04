The Bankers' Inside Man

Little Petie: Lord Mandelson’s Secret 2008 Role

* The 2008 financial crisis was never really solved.

* The banks got bailed out at the expense of the American taxpayer.

* President Trump is finally taking down that criminal free-trade system — and the Epstein files reveal who was on the inside.





Promethean Updates (4 February 2026)

