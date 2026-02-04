© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Little Petie: Lord Mandelson’s Secret 2008 Role
* The 2008 financial crisis was never really solved.
* The banks got bailed out at the expense of the American taxpayer.
* President Trump is finally taking down that criminal free-trade system — and the Epstein files reveal who was on the inside.
Promethean Updates (4 February 2026)
https://rumble.com/v75arxs-the-bankers-inside-man-mandelsons-secret-2008-role.html