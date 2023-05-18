DECLASSIFIED Military Court Filing Shows CIA Was Behind 9/11 Attacks- Richard Gage Interview

MIRRORED from Man in America
April 18th, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2iztok-declassified-military-court-filing-shows-cia-was-behind-911-attacks-richard.html
An explosive court filing from the Guantanamo Military Commission – a court considering the cases of defendants accused of carrying out the "9/11" terrorist attacks on New York – has seemingly confirmed the unthinkable. Join me for an important conversation with Richard Gage, founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.