DECLASSIFIED Military Court Filing Shows CIA Was Behind 9/11 Attacks- Richard Gage Interview
Published 21 hours ago

MIRRORED from Man in America

April 18th, 2023

An explosive court filing from the Guantanamo Military Commission – a court considering the cases of defendants accused of carrying out the "9/11" terrorist attacks on New York – has seemingly confirmed the unthinkable. Join me for an important conversation with Richard Gage, founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth.



cia911declassifiedtwin towersattacksrichard gagemilitary court

