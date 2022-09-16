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A Message from the Mystic and Saint Charbel Makhlouf
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73 views • September 16, 2022

Quo Vadis


 Sep 16, 2022 In this video we share A Message from the Mystic and Saint Charbel Makhlouf.


With the appearance of the incorruptibility of the dead body of Saint Charbela was another phenomenon.


The body of Saint Charbela exuded a mixture of red and white liquid. The smell of blood was clearly felt in the chapel.


Monks changed their clothes twice a week and cleaned traces of blood, which was especially visible on the alb, but the secretion continued to be repeated.


This liquid is collected on special cotton swabs which are then applied to the sick and needy around the world.


Healings happen all the time.


It is about a mystical saint who is followed by signs of life even after his death.


And here are the messages of Saint Charbel for life in communion with God:


There is a God and His kingdom.


Every person is invited to participate in this by uniting in love with God.


There is only one way that leads there, and that is Jesus Christ, the truest God, who created the truest man.


This path of maturing to love is a difficult spiritual climb.


We should love each other with selfless, unconditional and unlimited love.


In order to mature to such love, one must constantly draw from its Source, which is Jesus Christ.


Everyone can draw from this one source without exception - through daily, persistent prayer and the sacraments of penance and the Eucharist.


Only Jesus can free man from all sins, problems and worries. He suffers greatly when a man redeemed by His blood falls into sin.


God wants us to be free and happy.


However, people look for happiness where they will never find it, that is, on earth, in material goods or in other people.


Only through union with Christ in love can you find complete happiness.


At the moment of death, the sinner will fear and mourn his failure to respond to God's infinite love most of all.


Every person who does not love because he has destroyed the ability to love in himself through sins, is in a state of spiritual death, because he voluntarily severed the ties of life and love that connected him to God.


Love is the only treasure you can accumulate in your earthly life that will last forever.


All material wealth, fame, power, social position and various successes will remain in this world with death.


At the time of death, only love will count.


Whoever stands before God without love will have to bear all the consequences of his sinful choices and selfish behavior.


It will be a terrible experience of the true death of the spirit, the loss of an entire life.


Love should rule in your hearts and humility in your mind.


Pride always leads to sin, and unforgiveness and hatred always lead to eternal damnation. Pray and convert.


Pray from the heart and God will hear you.


Open the door of your heart to Christ, so that He may live there and give you peace.


Remember: pray with your heart, sincerely and confidently, not just with your lips.


The sound of a frog croaking will reach God faster than empty words that do not spring from the human heart.


Listen to God's voice in prayer.


Unfortunately, there are few who listen and understand, and even fewer who listen, understand and implement.


Therefore, listen to what God is constantly telling you in various ways, striving to fully understand and fulfill His holy will.


Each person is like a lamp of God. His job is to illuminate the darkness in the world.


God created every lamp with clear and transparent glass so that light could penetrate and illuminate the darkness of the world.


However, people forget about the light and only care about the glass.


They paint and decorate it until it is so dark that it does not allow light to penetrate.


That is why there is so much darkness in the world.


The glass of your lamps should become clear again, so that your light shines in the world.


Therefore, after each fall, one must immediately go to confession, in order to always remain in a state of grace.


Original text from: medjugorje-news.org


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7rL-4zo5L8

Keywords
mysticchristianreligioncatholicmessageincorruptiblecommunion with godst charbelmakhlouf
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