ISRAEL'S PLAN FOR DISPOSSESSED PALESTINIANS

ISRAEL'S GOVERNMENT NEEDS A PSYCHIATRIST...... BAD
Netanyahu Working To Find Countries To 'Absorb' Palestinians
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-working-find-countries-take-palestinians-who-want-flee-idf-ravaged-gaza
Justin Trudeau’s belated and shameful volte face on Gaza
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/12/20/justin-trudeaus-belated-and-shameful-volte-face-on-gaza
U.N. Articles
https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/12/1145132
https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/12/1145162
https://menafn.com/1107666164/UN-Report-Warns-Of-Rapidly-Deteriorating-Human-Rights-Situation-In-The-West-Bank-Calls-For-End-To-Unlawful-Killings
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.