The 88 Precepts Condensed into 10 Core Precepts

Discover the condensed power of David Lane’s 88 Precepts. This streamlined 10 Core Precepts version removes all repetition while preserving every original idea on natural law, racial preservation, and societal critique. Gain a clear, easy-to-memorize framework that captures the full ideological essence in modern form.





The original 88 Precepts, written during Lane’s imprisonment in the late 1980s, emerged from reflective confinement rather than active planning. Fixed at 88 for symbolic reasons and paired with the Fourteen Words, the text emphasized core principles through repetition for impact. This 10-precept condensation distills every distinct concept without loss of meaning, creating a concise, memorable manifesto on natural law supremacy, racial survival, instincts, multi-racial society, equality, democracy, usury, history, personal character, and signs of national decline. Ideal for those seeking the pure ideological core in an efficient format.





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Read the article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-88-precepts-condensed-into-10





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