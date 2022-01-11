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Beijing Olympics Nightmare: Hemorrhagic Fever Outbreak in China
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127 views • January 11, 2022
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will open in three weeks in Beijing China. One hour from Beijing, the port city of Tianjin is in total lockdown. Two more cities are also in a Covid-19 lockdown. Together, the three cities have a combined population of over 20 million people.
Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart have some chilling information to share with you today as we try to discern what is really happening in China.
Airdate 1/11/22.
Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart have some chilling information to share with you today as we try to discern what is really happening in China.
Airdate 1/11/22.
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